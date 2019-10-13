Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.92

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.92 and last traded at $171.01, with a volume of 13284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

