Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.33 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.