Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($127.66).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €110.95 ($129.01) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €112.95 and a 200-day moving average of €104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

