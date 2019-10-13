Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.98

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 2490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 21.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 597,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 104,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

