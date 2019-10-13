Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $448,523.00 and $489.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00645595 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001997 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

