DigitalPrice (DP) Price Tops $0.0040

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $79,942.00 and $4.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded up 66.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006901 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

