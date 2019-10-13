Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. Barclays started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on Dine Brands Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $708,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $726,000.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

