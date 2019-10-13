Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.25

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and traded as low as $34.18. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 40,658 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAZ. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

