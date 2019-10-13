Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.09, approximately 1,662,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 394,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

