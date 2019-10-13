Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 182.2% from the August 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dogness International stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Dogness International has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Dogness International Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

