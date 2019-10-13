Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Dunelm Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Dunelm Group to an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 787.50 ($10.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 848.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 878.64. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 992 ($12.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

In other news, insider Laura Carr purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £96,250 ($125,767.67). Also, insider William Reeve purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £8,150 ($10,649.42).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

