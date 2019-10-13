Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Up 9.6%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) shot up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.50, 215,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 97,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DYAI. ValuEngine cut Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

