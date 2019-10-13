DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.16 ($83.90).

Shares of GXI opened at €64.35 ($74.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.93 and its 200-day moving average is €67.48. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

