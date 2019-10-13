easyJet’s (EZJ) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,175.76 ($15.36).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders bought 1,323 shares of company stock worth $1,285,349 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

