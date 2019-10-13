Edge (DADI) Price Tops $0.0549 on Major Exchanges

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Edge has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, KuCoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $16,773.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040827 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.77 or 0.06018667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00044619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,669,585 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.