Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1,043.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 24.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.613 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

