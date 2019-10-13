EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Hits $107,201.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 79.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $107,201.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

