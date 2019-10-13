electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

ECOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

