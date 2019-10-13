Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Trading Up 16.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.14, approximately 156,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 62,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

ELOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,202,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 242,962 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

