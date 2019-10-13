Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0723 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $7,397.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 334.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,574,004 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, HitBTC, xBTCe, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.