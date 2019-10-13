Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 257.0% from the August 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emx Royalty stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,100 shares during the period. Emx Royalty comprises 1.6% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 6.64% of Emx Royalty worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

EMX opened at $1.40 on Friday. Emx Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.