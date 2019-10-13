Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 478,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.65 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

