Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ERF. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.