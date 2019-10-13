Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Lessened by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 192.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after acquiring an additional 556,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,114,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,627,000 after acquiring an additional 512,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.97.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

