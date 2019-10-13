EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Down 28.1%

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO)’s stock price dropped 28.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.50 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.31), approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.54 ($3.21).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

About EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

