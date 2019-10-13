Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

