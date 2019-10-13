Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ESS opened at $326.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.64. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $235.51 and a twelve month high of $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total transaction of $518,350.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,919.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after buying an additional 420,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 166.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

