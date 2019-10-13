Ethos 1-Day Volume Tops $346,916.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $346,916.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Ethos has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos’ launch date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.