Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 73.6% in September

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the August 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 149.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Euro Tech worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,358. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Euro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

