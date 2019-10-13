Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8574 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

