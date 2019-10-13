Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136,371 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Express worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 285.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. ValuEngine raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

