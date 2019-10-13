EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EXXAY opened at $8.01 on Thursday. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Get EXXARO RESOURCE/S alerts:

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.