FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

FBK opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

