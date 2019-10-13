FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.