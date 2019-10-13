Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 6.77% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.