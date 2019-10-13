First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

In other First Savings Financial Group news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $59,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSFG opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.