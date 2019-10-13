First United Bank Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 175,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 149,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 105,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10,102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

