First United Bank Trust Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

