First United Bank Trust Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143,875 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $561,131.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

