Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR) Trading Down 35.7%

Shares of Five Star Diamonds Ltd (CVE:STAR) traded down 35.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 49,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR)

Five Star Diamonds Limited engages in the exploration and development of diamond projects in Brazil. The company controls a position in the Brazilian kimberlite diamond sector owning 23 diamond projects comprising an aggregate of 50 exploration licenses and applications across 130,355 hectares. It conducts exploration programs on seven projects with the Catalao, Maravilha, Riachao, Jaibaras, and Verissimo projects.

