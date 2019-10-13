FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

