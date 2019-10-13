Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.