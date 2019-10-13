Frank Lauren Gillis Sells 10,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,960.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 12th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $420,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $741,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Athene by 14.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Athene by 54.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

