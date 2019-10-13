Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.86

Shares of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.86 and traded as low as $33.89. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

