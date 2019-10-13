G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.41. G8 Education shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 2,127,776 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.55 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

