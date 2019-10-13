GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. 121,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,395. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $191.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

