Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,172 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

