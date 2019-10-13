Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 196,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 295.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $153.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

