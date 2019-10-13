Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19,750.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $32.19 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

