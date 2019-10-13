Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 91.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 160.9% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,056,000 after buying an additional 168,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.95. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.